Bilawal flays govt for ‘sabotaging’ virus response

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Sindh and the Centre’s disparate approaches to the coronavirus pandemic grew into a full-blown schism on Friday, after Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari excoriated the federal government — and in particular Prime Minister Imran Khan — for “actively sabotaging” the province’s Covid-19 response.

A war of words had already been persisting for weeks between the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the PPP-led Sindh government, with federal ministers sniping at Sindh’s preference for a stricter lockdown to check the spread of the virus.

Khan has been very vocal about his disdain for a nationwide lockdown, citing the potential damage on the economy and has been frequently mentioning examples of other countries that have eased their lockdowns. In his press conference, the PPP chairman said he kept aside politics, but the consistent barrage from the Centre prompted him to “set the record straight”. The PPP chairman accused the federal government of “sabotaging” efforts to develop national unity against coronavirus. “The Centre has disappointed every province of Pakistan,” Bilawal said. “They have caused damage to every province due to their incompetence.”

The PPP chairman said the Centre let down the Balochistan government and its people at the Taftan border. “They did not fulfil their constitutional responsibilities by providing them enough resources to facilitate and test the people in the quarantine Centres.”

He went on to say that the Punjab government was also let down for not taking appropriate precautionary measures during the Raiwind Ijtima. Bilawal said the federal government had let down the Sindh government “every single day”.

He demanded to know why the Chief Minister of Sindh is targeted repeatedly but no one questions the performance of a chief minister who asks “how does coronavirus bite?” He was referring to a question reportedly posed by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at the end of a briefing given to him by medical experts last month.

The PPP chairman also warned that densely-populated Karachi might become the next New York. “I fear that that the premier does not know that due to his speeches, his character, his team’s character, Karachi might become the next New York,” said Bilawal, referring to the state that is the worst-hit by the infection in the United States. Over 446 of Sindh’s 622 virus cases came from Karachi on Friday, taking the province-wide total to nearly 5,000 — over a quarter of Pakistan’s total virus cases of more than 17,600. Over 400 have died across the country, after a record 45 deaths in 24 hours. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 172 new cases while Punjab had 120 new cases, albeit with diminished testing as it retools its capacity.

Bilawal said: “So far, all the provincial governments have done 90 per cent of the work with their available resources. We have not received a single penny to enhance our testing capacity, our healthcare capacity, to carry out relief operations, or to stabilise our economy.”

“Even during these pressing times our prime minister gives contradictory statements on the same day,” said Bilawal in bewilderment. He was referring to Imran Khan’s crediting lockdowns for the relatively lower Covid-19 death toll in the country.

Referring to the Premier’s remarks from a day earlier in which he characterised the lockdown decision as a result of class differences, Bilawal asked: “Who are these elites that have imposed a lockdown on us?” He said the extension in the lockdown was decided on the basis of the suggestions given by KP and Punjab governments. “A federal minister had extended the lockdown till May 9,” he added.

He said: “Who will help the Premier understand that he is the Prime Minister of the country and [no longer] a person standing on a container? We are facing a national crisis. Get down from the container and do your job. Become the Prime Minister. We look towards our country’s leadership to support the people and the provinces during these pressing times.” Bilawal added: “If he cannot aid us then he shouldn’t criticise us at least. I urge the Prime Minister to stand with us on the stance to restrict people indoors.”

On PPE, Bilawal asked whether Pakistan can conscionably “become the only country to do nothing for their medical worker”. “If he cannot work as the Prime Minister of the country then he should resign and let someone else take his place,” Bilawal proposed.

The PPP chairman also slammed the Centre over its “failure to fulfil basic demands of the doctors fighting coronavirus on the frontline”. The PPP chairman lamented that the doctors were only demanding two things — protective gear and a reduced burden on hospitals so that they may carry out their jobs more effectively. “The Centre should also play its role in supporting the provinces in the war against coronavirus,” he noted.

Following the press conference, federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said Bilawal had proved that he was a representative of the elite class, having no concern for the workers and labourers.

In a statement, the minister said the PPP leader made an “absurd attempt to blame the federal government for the incompetence and inefficiency of his party’s government in Sindh”.

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, a former spokesperson of the Punjab chief minister, tweeted: “We know what your true complaint is and that is ‘we haven’t received money’. We will not give you cash. You will transfer it to the accounts of others and use it to launder money. Prime Minister Imran Khan will not let you rob [the country].”