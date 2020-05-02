Tayyab, Asim rise to career-best rankings

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top squash players Tayyab Aslam and Asim Khan have achieved their career best international rankings.

According to the latest rankings by Professional Squash Association, Tayyab is ranked 43rd and Asim 69th.

Tayyab managed to get into the main draw of this year’s prestigious British Open but the event has been postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Tayyab after turning pro in 2011 took three years to break into the world’s top 100 (in March 2014).

He broke into the top 50 in the World Rankings for the first time in his career in the summer of 2019.

Asim turned pro in 2013 and since then he has played 150 matches and won 79 matches including four titles.

It is pertinent to mention here that both the players belong to Lahore.

Ammad Fareed is another player from Lahore who is also sitting on his career best ranking of 107th he achieved last October.