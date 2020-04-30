‘Rs3.41b disbursed among 253,499 deserving persons in Faisalabad div’

FAISALABAD: As many as Rs 3.41 billion had been disbursed among 253,499 deserving people in four districts of Faisalabad division under the first and second phase of the Ehsaas Programme.

It was told by Commissioner Ishrat Ali in a briefing here on Wednesday. He said that 181 counters had been set up at 52 centres across the division for implementation on the Ehsaas Programme and Rs 12,000 per person was being provided with a rapid pace after biometric verification.

He said that 132,400 beneficiaries got money in 20 centres of Faisalabad district, 32,599 beneficiaries in Chiniot got money from six centres, 55692 got money from 14 centres in Jhang and 32,808 women and men received cash from 12 centres in Toba Tek Singh district.

He said that during the biometric verification, some applicants were also giving their remaining dues and all the process was continued in a transparent manner. The commissioner said that the deputy commissioners of all four districts along with education and other officers, were also performing duties while standard arrangements for sitting in classrooms of deserving persons, including drinking water was also ensured at the centres.

He informed that sanitizer was also available on the entrance of the centres to facilitate the public while social distancing was also being maintained to protect from coronavirus.

He said that comprehensive monitoring of all centres would continue till the completion of the Ehsaas Programme. He informed that the CM Insaaf Imdad Program would also be launched very soon.

PRICES OF DAILY USE ITEMS REVISED: The district administration has revised the prices of some essential commodities and in consultation with wholesalers, retailers, traders and consumer representatives, has fixed the prices of various commodities for the general market.

According to details, white gram would be sold at Rs 105 per kg, white gram (thin) Rs 83 per kg, black gram (thick) Rs 120 per kg, black gram (thin) Rs 110 per kg, lentils gram (thick) Rs 130 per kg, Dal Chana (Fine) Rs. 122 per kg, Dal Mong Kori unpolished Rs 235 per kg, Washed Dal Mash Rs 203 per kg, Dal Mash without wash Rs 182 per kg, Dal Masur far will be sold at Rs 132 per kg, Dal lentil barerk at Rs 155 per kg, basin at Rs 125 per kg, flour bag weighing 20 kg at Rs 805 per kg, sugar at Rs 78 per kg. rice basmati super colonel Rs 135 per kg, rice (IrI) Rs 40 per kg, milk Rs 80 per kg, yogurt Rs 85, mutton Rs 750 per kg, beef Rs 375 per kg, tandoori bread 100 gram would be sold at Rs 6, khameri bread at Rs 7, non-plain at Rs 10 per kg, ice at Rs 5 per kg, vegetable samosas at Rs 20 per kg and pakoras at Rs 180 per kg.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that the prices of fruits would be released by the secretaries of all Market Committees. He said that shopkeepers should display the price lists in prominent places and avoid charging excessive prices otherwise price control magistrates were active and action would be taken against them.

FARMERS ASKED TO USE MODERN TECHNIQUES: University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf has said that mechanisation is the key to achieve maximum agricultural yield potential.He was talking to agricultural engineers at the Faculty of Agriculture Engineering. Dean Agriculture Engineering Dr Allah Buksh, Water Management Director Dr Muhammad Arshad, Energy System Chairman Dr Anjum Munir, Farm Machinery Chairman Dr Muhammad Azam, Dr Abdul Ghafoor and others attended the meeting.

Dr Muhammad Ashraf directed the agriculture engineers to produce the low cost farm machinery. He added that it had become need of the hour to shun traditional farming and to promote high-efficient agriculture for a better tomorrow.

Unluckily, we could not adopt the mechanism, he said. The mechanisation enables farmers to achieve productivity at par with the farming community of modern world, he told. He said that 90 per cent of the farming community comprises small farmers. He said that it was need of the hour to educate the farmers about the modern techniques. He stressed upon the need to practice reverse engineering techniques to develop affordable and practicable machinery for the small farmers. He also called for producing bio-energy.

FDA DG FOR IMPLEMENTATION ON ANTI-DENGUE PLAN: Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Sohail Khawaja has directed for implementing the anti-dengue micro plan in letter and spirit by the FDA and the Wasa and said that regular surveillance should be carried out to eliminate the possible larvae breeding sites.

He issued these directions while chairing a meeting which was held to review the implementation of anti-dengue measures. The FDA and the Wasa officers attended the meeting. The Director General said that dengue issue should not be neglected due coronavirus and current lockdown. He emphasised upon keeping the surveillance teams mobilised and said their performance should be checked regularly. He advised that the proper and quality cleanliness in main and sub offices of the FDA and the Wasa should be ensured and the roofs of the buildings be checked for disposal the garbage or other unused and waste materials which might be caused of dengue larva breeding threat. The Director General said that the water tanks, disposal stations and other installations of Wasa should be supervised specially to eradicate the possible breeding sites of dengue larvae. He said that stagnant water should be removed immediately which could be caused of dengue nourishment. The DG urged upon continuing the awareness campaign against dengue for keeping the people sensitized to avert dengue issue. He said that the anti dengue performance be sent to him on daily basis and warned that no negligence and carelessness should be tolerated in this regard.

100 BAGS OF RICE RECOVERED: Jaranwala Assistant Commissioner Zainul Abidin on Wednesday conducted an operation against the hoarders and recovered 1,000 cartons of ghee and 100 bags of rice from a warehouse.

The AC found that ghee and rice were stored in a huge quantity in the warehouse which was later sealed.