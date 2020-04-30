Facilities for growers examined at procurement centre

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LALAMUSA: Social Security Commissioner Nazir Iqbal Tabassum Wednesday visited wheat procurement centre Lalamusa and examined arrangements and facilities at the centre for growers.
The commissioner checked weight and quality of wheat and said the government would purchase even a single grain of wheat from farmers. He said rate of wheat has been increased in the interest of growers.