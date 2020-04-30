close
Thu Apr 30, 2020
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2020

Facilities for growers examined at procurement centre

LALAMUSA: Social Security Commissioner Nazir Iqbal Tabassum Wednesday visited wheat procurement centre Lalamusa and examined arrangements and facilities at the centre for growers.

The commissioner checked weight and quality of wheat and said the government would purchase even a single grain of wheat from farmers. He said rate of wheat has been increased in the interest of growers.

