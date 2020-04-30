Seven people killed in various accidents

SUKKUR: As many as seven people were killed in different road accidents in Sukkur and Jacobabad on Wednesday. Two motorcyclists identified as Asif Ali and Sajjid Ali were killed, when a speedy truck hit their motorbike at the National Highway in Ranipur. The police shifted the bodies to Ranipur Hospital for medico-legal formalities. In another accident, a collision between a car and a motorcycle in the limits of Tando Muhammed Khan, left Muhammad Ismail Khanzado dead. Khanzado worked at the Edhi Foundation.

In yet another accident, a car overturned due to over speeding leaving two occupants Muhammad Adnan and Fakhruddin dead, in Hala. The deceased were medical representatives and belonged to Hyderabad. In another incident of similar nature, a speedy truck killed Amir Mugheri in Jacobabad. Similarly, a trailer hit a motorcycle killing the motorcyclist, identified as of Abdul Razaq Dahari in the limits of Shahpur Chakar.