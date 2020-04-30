Police arrest groom, others over wedding of underage girl

SUKKUR: The police foiled an underage marriage being held on Wednesday in Pir-jo-Goth in Khairpur. Talking to newsmen, the ASP City Saad Arshad said acting on a tip off, the police raided and arrested groom Imtiaz Khakhrani and his underage bride Noor Khakhrani. It was found that the girl was sold for Rs60,000 by her uncle. He said the police also arrested Muhammad Saddiq, uncle of the bride, Khan Muhammad, Abdul Latif, a woman Gulshan. The police also registered an FIR against the accused under the Child Marriage Restriction Act-2019.