Three die due to coronavirus in Sukkur region

SUKKUR: Three Covid-19 positive patients died in Larkana and Ghotki, while one suspected died in Sukkur. An assistant director Sindh Building Control Authority, Sukkur, Engineer Roshan Kumbher, died of coronavirus. Larkana Police sealed the OPF Colony, Ratodero, to bury the body of a Covid-19 patient according to the SOPs. Only four members of the victim’s family could attend the funeral. A few days ago, after being declared Covid-19 positive, he had kept himself into isolation at his home in Ratedero, said district health officer Larkana Syed Athar Shah.

The DHO said it was the first death by the local transmission of Covid-19 in Larkana, which created panic among the people. Meanwhile, the administration had decided to conduct Covid-19 test of the family members of deceased. Reports said as many as 49 local transmissions of Covid-19 cases were reported in Larkana, while seven colonies were also sealed. Reports said a corona positive patient Anwar Ali died in an isolation ward of GMMC Hospital Sukkur, while another Covid-19 victim, Kareem Bakhsh Lakho from Lakha Muhalla Ghotki died in Aga Khan Hospital in Karachi. The body was shifted to his native place and buried according to the SOP.