Thu Apr 30, 2020
April 30, 2020

PU seeks students’ data for Corona update

April 30, 2020

LAHORE: Punjab University’s Department of Examinations has directed the students of BA/BSc/ Associate Degree in Arts/Science P-I & P-II of Annual 2020 to provide their email addresses (GMAIL only), WhatsApp number and cell number on the portal of the university at http://www.pu.edu.pk/ latest by May 10, 2020.

A PU spokesperson said the information was required on urgent basis for speedy coordination with the candidates owing to the current Covid-19 situation and to keep them informed individually about any related development.

