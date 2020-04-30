PU seeks students’ data for Corona update

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab University’s Department of Examinations has directed the students of BA/BSc/ Associate Degree in Arts/Science P-I & P-II of Annual 2020 to provide their email addresses (GMAIL only), WhatsApp number and cell number on the portal of the university at http://www.pu.edu.pk/ latest by May 10, 2020.
A PU spokesperson said the information was required on urgent basis for speedy coordination with the candidates owing to the current Covid-19 situation and to keep them informed individually about any related development.