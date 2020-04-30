CM Usman Buzdar opens field hospital in Sialkot

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated a 203-bed field hospital in Sialkot on Wednesday. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the chief minister said that the government had provided advanced anti-coronavirus medical healthcare facilities to patients at the field hospitals, established in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sialkot and other cities.

The the chief minister visited the field hospital and reviewed the anti-coronavirus health and medical facilities being provided there. Sardar Usman Buzdar said that special facilities had also been provided to the duty staff and relatives of the coronavirus patients at the field hospital in Sialkot, and the patients could also avail themselves of the facility of telecommunication with their families through Skype as well.

He also visited the Ehsaas Kafalat Programme Centre in Sialkot and reviewed the process of issuing emergency financial assistance to the poor, deserving and needy people there. He said that the Ehsaas Kafalat Programme was the biggest-ever programme in the history of Pakistan and it was running successfully in a transparent way. The benefits of the programme were reaching the grassroots, he added.

He said that he himself was monitoring the programme in Punjab besides taking quick stern action over complaints in this regard. The chief minister said that the government was providing the basic rights to the deserving people besides removing all hurdles in the way of helping people in need.

The CM also launched Tiger Force in Sialkot. He urged the members of the force to utilise their full energies and capabilities for serving the poor, deserving and needy people by going door to door in these hard times.

He said that serving the ailing humanity was in itself a good deed and they had the unique opportunity to earn the goodwill through the platform of Tiger Force. The CM also visited the Child Protection Bureau Sialkot.

He reviewed the facilities being provided to children admitted there. He pledged to make all-out effort for better education, growth and welfare of these children. The CM also distributed gifts among the children there.

He said that the Child Protection Bureau was a great blessing for the unattended and downtrodden children. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Umer Dar, provincial ministers Mohsin Leghari, Husnain Bahadar Dareshak, Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq, Gujranwala Division Commissioner Gulzar Hussain Shah, Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir, DPO Capt (retd) Mustansar, Punjab Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Chairperson Sara Ahmed and other senior officials were also present.