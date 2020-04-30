Winners of digital short film competition announced

Islamabad: Shafqat Mehmood, Federal minister for National History and Culture Division and Chairman PNCA here on Tuesday announced the three top position holders of Digital short film competition organised by PNCA.

Rs50,000, Rs30,000 and Rs20,000 will be paid to the first, second and third prize winners respectively. The winners are Safeerullah & Amir Ali for film ‘Quarantine Times,’ first prize, Faraz Ali for ‘Lockdown’ & Mansoor Nazeer for ‘A Positive Perspective on the Corona Homebound Situation’ second prize and third prize to Fareena Aslam & Muhammad Ali Nadeem for ‘Homebound.’

Consolation and special recognition prizes of Rs15,000 were also announced to encourage the homebound people namely Abdul Qadir Roonjah, Muhammad Shahzeb and Babar Angi. “This was an opportunity for the young generation to express their hidden talent and potential in the chosen field of arts while homebound” expressed by the Minister while announcing the results on a TV channel. Digital short film competition was announced by PNCA titled Homebound to engage the youth of Pakistan.

An overwhelming response was received from enthusiast and upcoming filmmakers from all over Pakistan. The idea behind was to use simple electronic devices for expressing the thoughts in film making using cellphones. The activity provided an opportunity to think about the utilization of free time in a healthy and positive creative way. Short film competition is the best way to project Pakistan’s real image around the world. 143 films were received.

The jury comprised of DG. PNCA Dr Fouzia Saeed, film critique Aijaz Gul, TV producer Hassan Hayat Khan and Asmara Shafaq went through these films and selected the winners of the competition. The competition was part of PNCA's initiatives for homebound people to keep them happy, healthy by engaging them in creative activities. These also include homebound connection, historical glimpses from PNCA archives and online live concerts from remote areas of Pakistan as a source of honourable livelihood for artists and entertainment for people.