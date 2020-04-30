49 cops booked in Pindi for misuse of authority

Rawalpindi: The Rawal-pindi Police has booked 49 police officials including officers and personnel for misuse of authority and having connivance with criminal elements in last couple of weeks. CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan had ordered zero tolerance against criminal elements within police force.

As per details constable Qamar Abbas was booked for having links with gamblers and was booked by Rata Amral Police Station. While constables Waqar Mehboob, Qasim were booked by Civil Lines Police Station for supporting criminal elements and gamblers.

In Naseerabad Police, cases were registered against Constable Shaan Ali, Saqlain for misuse of authority and attempt of murder. While in Sadar Bairuni Police Station, cases were registered against SI Imtiaz Hussain, Head Constable Arshad Mehmood and Constable Mubashar for supporting the gamblers. In New Town Police Station, cases were registered against Constable Azharul Islam for having links with drug dealers. While SI Noor Muhammad, ASI Kifayat, ASI Kamran, Constable Shoaib were booked in Civil Lines Police Station for misuse of authority.

SI Nazir, ASI Tariq Masood, were booked by Wah Cantt Police station for misuse of authority. ASI Zafarullah Butt was booked in case for misuse of authority with Rawat Police Station. SI Munir, Constable Faisal were booked with Taxila Police Station for misuse of authority and bribery cases.

While SI Faiz Sultan, SI Wajid Hussein, HC Ijaz Hussein, Constable Jahanzaib, Constable Qamar Shahzad, Mohsin Yasin and Constable Tasawar Hussein were booked with Murree Police Station for negligence from duty.

Traffic Warden Asghar was booked over misuse of authority case with Westridg Police Station while SI Kamran Bhatti was booked in case of misuse of authority with Taxila Police Station.