Unicef, MoHR on frontlines against Covid-19 amongst children

Islamabad: United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (Unicef) and Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) are on the frontlines and both are working to protect and improve the lives of every child thus helping prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases from around the world including Pakistan.

According to Unicef sources, there are hundreds of millions of children in the world who are living through conflict or in some of the most fragile places had limited access to essential services that has become a sad daily reality.

While talking to an official of MoHR, he said in rural areas, an increase in malnutrition was higher in children with lower baseline economic status adding he said Unicef was provided health care facilities in COVID 19 emergency situation.

He said that coronavirus pandemic presents yet another challenge to already battered and desperately overburdened health, education and social protection systems. It is pertinent to mention here that Unicef was already working to improve healthcare, water and sanitation, access to learning and protection services for children struggling just to survive. They believe every child has the right to grow up in a safe and inclusive environment. They have helped reduce child mortality all over the world by working to reach the most vulnerable children, everywhere.

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has upended the lives of children and their families as health systems buckle, borders close, and schools and businesses shutter, the Unicef source further revealed.