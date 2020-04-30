Rise above politics for parliament’s sanctity: Qureshi

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has emphasised “rising above political affiliations” to ensure the sanctity of parliament and insisted the government values proposals received from parliamentary leaders on convening a National Assembly session amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“All political parties gave positive input and presented a number of good suggestions on the mechanics of holding a National Assembly session,” Qureshi told reporters after attending a meeting of the National Assembly’s Special Committee on Virtual Session at the Parliament House on Wednesday.

He added that the input was being forwarded to the National Assembly Speaker and expressed confidence that a consensus would be developed on the issue. “The government believes in the supremacy of parliament,” Qureshi added.

The foreign minister praised a proposal of “proportional representation” by Pakistan People Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as “quite significant while ensuring safety of the members of parliament”.

Also, the proposal by Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid on closing all galleries except the press gallery during the session is another good idea, he added. Qureshi said the world over, parliamentary business continued even in the time of crisis.

Qureshi’s remarks are a break from his party’s fraught relationship with opposition parties, in particular, the PPP, which has wrangled with the centre over the coronavirus response.