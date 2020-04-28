close
Tue Apr 28, 2020
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2020

120 new cases in Punjab in 24 hours: minister

Our Correspondent
April 28, 2020

LAHORE: On the direction of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, a video link meeting of the cabinet committee on coronavirus was held at CM's Office on Monday. The meeting reviewed different matters including implementation of 20-points guidelines for mosques and steps taken for overcoming the pandemic. Law Minister Raja Basharat said that diagnostic testing facility would be enhanced and an expert working group would be constituted for it. Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said the total number of coronavirus patients in Punjab was 5,640, adding that 120 new cases had been surfaced during the last 24 hours. Over 73,000 tests have conducted. Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal reiterated that action would be taken against hoarders and illegal profiteers in Ramazan, adding that artificial price hike would not be allowed.

