SHC seeks definite instructions with regard to lay-offs during COVID-19 lockdown

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed a provincial law officer to submit definite instructions with regard to the lay-offs of labourers by private institutions.

The direction came on a petition against the lay-offs during the coronavirus emergency. The petitioners submitted that the Sindh government had issued instructions that no worker would be laid off and their remuneration would be paid by their employers during the lockdown period.

A counsel for the petitioner submitted that despite the provincial government’s direction in the larger interest of the workers employed in different private establishment, workers were being dismissed during the lockdown period. The counsel pointed out that an ordinance, the Sindh Covid-19 Emergency Relief Ordinance 2020, was also expected to be announced in the near future. The high court observed that the provincial law officer had filed a similar draft in some other matter with the submission that the government may promulgate the ordinance soon. The court directed the provincial law officer to file comments with definite instructions by May 5.

The SHC observed that some employers and entrepreneurs had challenged the notification of the Sindh government with regard to instructions to the employers to safeguard interests of the workers so that they may not be terminated during the lockdown; whereas, the petitioners had to approach the court for the implementation of the government directions. The high court directed the office to fix the identical petitions with the instant petition so that these may be heard and decided.

Preventive measures at courts

The SHC has directed the health secretary to file comments with regard to a testing facility of COVID-19 for lawyers, judicial staff as well as other preventive measures at district courts.

The petitioners submitted that lawyers and judicial staff were working in district and sessions courts and other special courts during the COVID-19 pandemic and it is necessary that the provincial government should make some arrangements for installing sanitiser gates on the court premises as well as a testing facility for the lawyers and judicial staff working.

The SHC directed an additional advocate general to seek comments from the health department as well as called the additional secretary health on April 29 to apprise the court about what preventive measures could be taken.