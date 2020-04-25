Multan admin removes bottlenecks in road infrastructure improvement

MULTAN: Divisional administration has removed official bottlenecks in improvement of road infrastructure and ordered to end dual ownership of public departments on roads and highways.

It was decided in a meeting of National Reconstruction which was presided over by Commissioner Shanul Haq here Friday. Director Development Waqas Khan Khakwani, ADC Hidayatullah and officers from concerned public departments participated in the meeting. It had made demarcations of highways running through Multan Development Authority (MDA), Highway department and Metropolitan department.

Repairing and renewing of inter-district highways was conferred upon highway department, while responsibility to look after of metro routes was given to MDA.

The commissioner said on the occasion that it had buried red-tape after rooting out double ownership of roads. He said, now all public departments would bind to seek permission for road-cut and repairing work from commissioner office.

They would submit requisite file for taking NOC at director development office.

Director Development Waqas Khakwani said, MDA as per new direction, was bound to repair roads like LMQ Road, Vehari Road to Aziz Hotel Chowk to General Bus Stand, Lodhran Road, BCG Chowk to Bypass, Old Shujabad Road Double Pathak to Nag Shah including metro bus routes and flyover.

Physically challenged people demand help: Dozens of physically challenged people staged a protest, seeking financial aid in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The protesters gathered on Katchery interchange with placards inscribed with slogans demanding attention of the authorities concerned. Talking to reporters, they demanded the government announce special package for them to cope with the current critical situation. They urged the district administration to provide them help through Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

Railways reservation office: Pakistan Railways Multan division has issued new timing for its reservation office during the holy month of Ramazan.

According to a notification issued here on Friday, reservation office would work in two shifts of morning and evening, from 08:00 to 13:00 and 13:00 to 18:00, respectively. The existing timing will be observed till 20th Ramazan-ul-Mubarak. The existing timing up to 24 hours will be enforced again w.e.f. same of 20th Ramazan, added the notification notified from Railways Headquarters Office Lahore.

Strict security measures to be ensured during Ramazan: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan Friday said strict security and safety measures would be ensured during the holy month of Ramazan.

According to the police spokesman, security plan has been finalised by police across the region to avoid any untoward incident during Ramazan and to ensure safety measures against coronavirus. Police have declared 49 mosques in category A, 114 in category B while 1,820 mosques have been declared in category C. The RPO said there would be red alert security at all worship places during the holy month. He urged masses to adopt preventive measures against coronavirus and ensure distance during prayers as per government instructions. He said police would launch comprehensive awareness campaign during Ramazan against coronavirus. Waseem Ahmed Khan said administrators must ensure implementation of government’s SOPs against Covid-19.

139 power pilferers caught: Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 139 power pilferers on Friday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 163,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

He said more than Rs 2.7 million fine was imposed on the accused and cases were also lodged against two powers pilferers.