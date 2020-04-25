UVAS ranked top in delivering UN SDGs

LAHORE:University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore got top position among Pakistani universities in the Times Higher Education (THE) University Impact Ranking 2020 in delivering the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to a press release, 23 Pakistani universities of public and private sector featured in this ranking edition with University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences on top. THE University Impact Rankings measure global universities’ success in delivering the United Nations’ 17 SDGs.

These SDGs include no poverty, zero-hunger, good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, industry, innovation and infrastructure, reduced inequalities, sustainable cities and communities, responsible consumption and production, climate action, life below water, life on land, peace, justice and strong institutions and partnerships for the goals.