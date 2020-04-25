Tevta signs agreements for training of students

Lahore :The Technical and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) is expanding the scope of e-learning facility for its students through provision of online training of artificial intelligence (AI) skills, data analysis and online trading besides other similar skills which also create entrepreneurial and employments opportunities.

As many as four memoranda of understanding were signed to this effect with different international and national online training organisations on Friday at Tevta Headquarters. Tevta Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique said 330 students would take different online courses as a result of the agreements.

He said that Tevta was doing its best for extending quality training and learning facilities to the maximum number of students at their homes through e-learning platforms in the wake of coronavirus situation.