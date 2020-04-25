PHF may reopen offices if soft lockdown continues

KARACHI: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) announced on Friday that it may reopen its offices from next week if the government decides to continue with their policy of a soft lockdown.

In a statement, the federation said that all safety measures against COVID-19 will be taken if their offices are reopened including the mandatory use of face masks and hand sanitizers. Meanwhile, a PHF employee told ‘The News’ that they have not received their salaries since January. “We are facing many difficulties and it will be hard for us to make the ends meet in the month of Ramazan,” he said, appealing to the PHF top officials to release their salaries.