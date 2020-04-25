close
Sat Apr 25, 2020
April 25, 2020

PHF may reopen offices if soft lockdown continues

Sports

April 25, 2020

KARACHI: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) announced on Friday that it may reopen its offices from next week if the government decides to continue with their policy of a soft lockdown.

In a statement, the federation said that all safety measures against COVID-19 will be taken if their offices are reopened including the mandatory use of face masks and hand sanitizers. Meanwhile, a PHF employee told ‘The News’ that they have not received their salaries since January. “We are facing many difficulties and it will be hard for us to make the ends meet in the month of Ramazan,” he said, appealing to the PHF top officials to release their salaries.

