Denial of rations during lockdown: PPP workers, low wagers hold protest, sit-ins against Sukkur mayor, administration

SUKKUR: A large number of deserving people, low wagers and PPP workers staged sit ins and took out protest rallies at different places across the district against the unfair distribution of ration and strongly criticised the mayor, deputy mayor and other elected representatives of Sukkur for abandoning them. The people from Bachal Shah Miany, Sukkur, on Monday took out a rally which passed through different parts of the district to protest against unfair distribution of ration. The protesters including Irfan Malik, Qurban Chohan, Hameed Sheikh claimed that the deserving and daily wagers were deprived and alleged that the mayor Sukkur had distributed the ration among PPP workers. They said they had visited the DC office, Sukkur, but nobody heard their complaints forcing them to take out protest rally. Later, they staged a sit-in at the Shikarpur-Sukkur railways crossing. The residents of Baloch Colony also staged a sit in at the Kotri Bridge for four hours. The AC negotiated with the protesters who initially refused, but later on assurances of the deputy commissioner that they would be supplied rations within two days, they returned to their homes. Meanwhile, the PPP workers also took out a protest rally and accused Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Shah, mayor Sukkur and others for nepotism in distribution of ration. Similarly, people from Micro Colony and Qureshi Goth also took out a rally against the Sindh government and city administration for their failure to distribute items of daily need.