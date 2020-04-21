PNCA organises online music concerts

Islamabad:The Pakistan National Council of the Arts has organised a series of online music concerts to support musicians. According to the PNCA, the initiative kept not only music lovers but artists well engaged to make life beautiful and help the artist in an honourable way in such hard times. The council has started live concerts of folk and classical artists.

In this series of live concert, Zarsanga, a well-known folk name from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has entertained a large number of enthusiasts by presenting her best songs. She was taken online from Kohat directly from her home. Local camera man coordinated with the PNCA. The community in KP as well as in other provinces were thrilled at this initiative in time of need. The listeners have acknowledged the efforts of PNCA for making it possible to listen their beloved singers when live is halted in many ways.

Pride of Performance recipient Bashir Baloch and Liaquat Parkoi son of Murad Parkoi from Balochistan are the great names in the folk music performed the day before also received a large number of likes for their presentation of Balochi and Birahvi songs arranged online by the PNCA.