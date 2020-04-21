No human can think of survival without money. From food to education to everything, one can’t get it without currency. The World Health Organization reported few days ago, that people should beware of currency notes as the novel coronavirus might transmit through currency. Moreover, the WHO had said banknotes are spreading the coronavirus most, so customers should wash their hands after touching banknotes. Concerns have mounted over whether currency might play a role in spreading the virus or not. In a recent report, it is also mentioned that the WHO has suggested customers to use contactless payments instead. Back in 2018, the State Bank of Pakistan banned crypto-currency – digital currency. In this vast digital era, why can’t we think of digital currency? Fast, secure, decentralized, borderless payments with no transaction fee. You have no fear of Covid-19 spreading through currency.

I urge the government to think about positive aspects of the use of crypto currency. We have not lost all; we can still introduce the idea of crypto-currency in our country as this would not only help in reshaping Pakistan’s economy but also help lower the spread of germs.

Zara Adalat Raja

Islamabad