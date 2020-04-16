People protest against non-provision of ration

SUKKUR: The people affected by the lockdown to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus staged protests and sits-in against the unfair distribution of rations in various cities.

Reports said a large number of people, especially women led by PPP Naseerabad President Muskan Odhano, protested and blocked the road for four hours. The protesting women said they were deserving and needy while the government was not providing them ration during the lockdown situation despite promise.

They said they were experiencing starvation like situation and could not provide food for their children due to lockdown. They demanded the provision of ration and amount the government announced for the dailywagers and other labourers.

Reports said the residents of Thulh have taken out a protest rally against non-provision of ration to labourers and other dailywagers, saying they had nothing to do during the lockdown to purchase food for their families. They said the lockdown badly affected the lives of people, especially the daily wagers and labourers.