Punjab govt plans utility bills exemption, Ramazan bazars amid COVID-19 lockdown

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Wednesday planned to give exemption to power consumers in the province on their utility bills of up to Rs3,000 due to COVID-19 lockdown.

The provincial authorities have directed for collecting data of electricity distribution companies including Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) to provide relief to the consumers due to coronavirus pandemic.

It is decided to provide relief on all utility bills charged between Rs1,500 to Rs3,000. The government is also mulling over suggestion to set up Ramazan bazaars along with targeted subsidy given to masses during the holy month. The notification issued from the provincial government said that instead of setting up bazaars the government would designate some commodity shops from where the relief could be availed during the holy month.