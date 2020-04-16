Orders for prevention of coronavirus issued

Rawalpindi : Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (r) Muhammad Mehmood has said that in accordance with the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar issued during his recent visit of Rawalpindi, cornona prevention activities should be accelerated by ensuring strict compliance of restrictions. He said that doctors, para medical and nursing staff is being rendering great humanitarian services for the treatment of corona virus patients and suspects in quarantine centres established in Rawalpindi for the purpose.

During a follow up meeting of the visit of Chief Minister Punjab in his office on Wednesday, Commissioner Rawalpindi directed the heads of all concerned departments to make sure the compliance of the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab for proper implementation regarding disbursement of amounts under Ehsas Programme, screening of incoming passengers, compiling accurate data relating to corona virus prevalence and upgradation of medical treatment facilities as well as safety measures for doctors and medical staff functioning in corona field hospitals, cleanliness and prohibition of social gatherings.

He said that there is zero tolerance regarding corona prevention measures and Deputy Commissioners of all districts of Rawalpindi division should ensure close monitoring and proper implementation of government directions to overcome corona virus outbreak.

He said that although all concerns are trying their best to achieve the targets, however, it is imperative that personal efforts should be made to improve the performance with the spirit to serve the humanity. He also reviewed the progress of disbursement of amounts under Ehsas Programme and provision of Rashan to most affected persons. He lauded the efforts of affluent persons and organizations rendering for this noble cause and said that it is our moral and religious duty to take care of deserving persons during this pandemic.