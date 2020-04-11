Three killed in Faisalabad incidents

FAISALABAD: Three people were killed in different incidents here. According to police, Ahmed and his friend Irfan of Chak 74/GB were passing through a street when Aashir alias Shouki allegedly opened fire at them over an old enmity. As a result, they received bullet injuries. Ahmed succumbed to injuries on way to a hospital while Irfan was under treatment in a hospital. The police have registered a case against the accused.

In another incident, Shakeela Bibi of Marzipura was crossing Narwala Road when a car hit her. As a result, she was injured. She was rushed to the Allied Hospital where she succumbed to injuries. In yet another accident, 12-year-old Ali Abbas s/o Falak Sher of Mehr Town, Jaranwala, was going to his shop on a bicycle when he was ran over by a truck. As a result, the boy died on the spot. The police have registered cases against the drivers.

Fesco upgrades drivers: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Board of Directors has approved two-step time-scale up-gradation of drivers.

According to a Fesco spokesperson, the Fesco has upgraded 294 drivers in scale-11 from 9. Meanwhile, the Fesco management has sought applications from interested employees, including officers, for long term loans for the year 2019/20. The long term loans will be provided for purchase of plots, homes, cars and motorcycles, which will be recovered from them in easy installments. The employees can submit their applications with Directorate/Circle concerned by April 30.

Corona task force constituted for FMU attached hospitals: Vice Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University Prof Dr Zafar has constituted the Corona Fight Task Force for the Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) and its attached hospitals.

According to a spokesperson for the FMU here on Friday, Prof Saeed Ashraf Cheema, HoD Plastic Surgery Department of FMU/Allied Hospital, will be the task force chairman while Dr Babar Rafique Khan, associated professor ENT, Dr Muhammad Iqbal, associate professor Surgery, Dr Umair Ahmed, associate professor Medicine, Dr Iram Siddique, associate professor Psychiatry, Dr Saad Maroof, demonstrator Pathology, Dr Jamshed, Miss Zunaira and the liaison officer will be its members.

18 arrested: Police have arrested 18 persons on exhibiting fireworks on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat from the city.

The police teams arrested motorcyclist Usama from Faizan-e-Madina Chowk, Naeem from Koh-e-Noor Chowk, Mazhar and Sultan from Commissioner Road, Naeem from Gumti Chowk, Afzal from Karkhana Bazaar, Ali Usama from Gola Mintgomery Bazaar, Muneer and two others from Muhammadi Chowk, Umar Farooq, Qasim, Khalid, Zulifqar from Railway Colony, Allah Ditta, Ali Raza, Siddique and Atiq. The police also recovered fireworks items from their possession.