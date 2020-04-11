China firmly stands with Pakistan in fight against COVID-19

BEIJING: Pakistan and China’s friendship examples are given all over the globe and it is the fact that Pakistan is not fighting alone against the novel coronavirus; China is firmly standing with its “all-weather friend”.

This was stated in a report carried by Gwadar Pro App on Friday. Pakistan and China have proven that they would not abandon each other in these testing times and perhaps that is why President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi visited China last month conveying strong support and solidarity of Pakistan towards the government and the people of China in their battle against Covid-19.

When China was hard-hit by the coronavirus, it was Pakistan – from President to Prime Minister Imran Khan to the common people – which provided a large amount of support of solidarity and unity to China. Delighted by the support, the Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Yao Jing not only appreciated the gesture but also offered to reciprocate it with even more in ‘Chinese style’. “A drop of water received will be reciprocated with a well of spring. China stands with Pakistan on fighting COVID-19,” Ambassador Yao Jing said in a video message while assuring Pakistani people that “Chinese people, as always, will stand here, stay here and work with you. We have a firm belief and firm confidence that the Pakistani government and people will finally win this battle against the coronavirus.”

These were not mere words to impress people and nations across the world as China immediately increased the supplies of medical personnel and equipment to help one of the most populous nations in the world – Pakistan – to fight the spread of the coronavirus. Even before Yao Jing’s statement, China had helped Pakistan in every possible way ranging from taking care of Pakistani students in Wuhan to providing tones of medical goods.