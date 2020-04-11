Asia Foundation supports government

Islamabad : The Asia Foundation’s Pakistan Office joins the efforts of the Government of Pakistan at this difficult time to partner with the District Administration Rawalpindi in their comprehensive, multi-pronged response to COVID-19.

The Asia Foundation welcomes the recent directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure timely delivery of support to vulnerable people confined to their homes and villages. To support the response of District Administration Rawalpindi, The Asia Foundation is partnering with the Deputy Commissioner’s office to disseminate critical public health information and distribute personal protective equipment and sanitation products, including facemasks, soap, and disinfectants for 3,000 individuals who are severely affected by the public health challenges arising from COVID-19.

In addition to this, infra-red thermometers have also been provided. As Covid-19 continues to spread, there are significant implications for public health and safety, economic security, governance, and political stability across Asia, and the Foundation is refocusing its work to battle the emerging global pandemic. The challenges created by the health crisis are disproportionally impacting communities.

The Asia Foundation serves, and we are creating thoughtful responses to urgent needs—especially for women, the poor, and other vulnerable communities for whom Covid-19 poses exceptional risks. The Asia Foundation is a non-profit international development organization committed to improving lives across a dynamic and developing Asia. Working through our offices in 18 countries we are addressing the critical issues facing Asia.

Through a continuous presence in Pakistan for more than six decades, The Asia Foundation has developed strong ties and valuable expertise on local, regional, and international issues.