Guidelines for elderly people issued

Islamabad : Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has prepared specific guidelines for old age persons on how to protect themselves from COVID-19. These guidelines also advice the families on ways to assist elderly through this difficult times.

The elderly are more susceptible to the adverse health emotional, social and economic impact of COVID-19. According to World Health Organization, although all age groups are at risk of contracting COVID-19, older people face significant risk of developing severe illness if they contract the disease due to physiological changes that come with ageing and potential underlying health conditions.

In addition to highlighting the general precautions like washing hands, keeping safe distance and stay home, the guidelines issued by the MoHR advice elderly to keep enough dose of regular medication they use and contact on MoHR helpline if they feel medical issues such as difficulty in breathing, fever, cough and flu.

The guidelines ask family members to assist the elderly at their home for cleanliness like washing hands, brushing teeth and changing cloths. It encourages the family members to involve the old age people in activities such as gardening, cooking and craft making so that they feel useful and engaged. Such activities also help in decreasing the stress level.

In addition to that, the guidelines highlight the importance of giving time to elderly like engaging them in discussion about their achievements and their positive memories. Another way to be helpful for them is to company them for slight exercise or stretching. Watching TV and having discussion on information shared through media is also very important so that the stressful news coming from all around the world could not have a negative impact on them.

For any emergency, the MoHR 1099 is shared through these guidelines which will be disseminated among general public through media including social media.