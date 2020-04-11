Car sales plunge 71.8pc amid lockdown

KARACHI: Passenger car sales plunged by 71.8 percent to 5,796 units in March 2020, as compared to the same period last year amid lockdown against the novel coronavirus, data showed on Friday.

According to data released by the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), passenger car sales dropped 71.8 percent to only 5,796 units in March 2020 from 19,897 units sold during the same period last year. Decline in March is the largest ever decline in any month’s sales.

Passenger car sales in the cumulative period (July-March) dropped by 46.8 percent to 85,330 units, compared to 160,359 units sold during the corresponding period last year. With an exception to Suzuki’s Alto, as it was not produced in March last year, all variants of four wheelers and above vehicles, recorded a decline in sales.

Indus Motor launched its new Toyota Yaris in 1.3 and 1.5 variants, but it could not attract sales, as country went on lockdown soon after its launch.

In March, 1300cc and above car sales dropped by 59.2 percent to 3,498 units only as compared with 8,576 units sold during the same month in the previous year. During July-March, sales of these cars dropped by 56 percent to 34,528 cars from 78,808 cars last year. Sale of Toyota Corolla decreased by 56 percent to 2,089 units against 4,741 units sold during March 2019, while sale of Honda Civic and City was also down by 61.5 percent to 1,327 cars from 3,449 units compared to the same period last year. Suzuki Swift saw a decline of 78.7 percent to 82 cars only from 386 cars sold last year.

During this period, 1000cc cars; Suzuki Cultus and Suzuki WagonR witnessed a drop in sales by 80.5 percent to 1,020 units against 5,235 units last year.

Under 800cc cars, despite of Suzuki Alto off-take, sales dropped by 79 percent to 1,278 units in March, against 6,086 units sold during the corresponding period last year.

Buses and trucks saw a decline of 40 percent in sales (July-March) to 3,265 units, from 5,428 units during the same period last year.

Sale of jeeps decreased by 44.8 percent to 3,140 units during the period under review, from 5,688 units sold during July-March FY19.

Similarly, tractor sales also decreased by 37.7 percent to 23,506 units in the nine months of FY20, from 37,742 units sold during the corresponding period last year.

Rickshaws and motor bike sales dropped by 12.3 percent to 1.17 million units in the period under review, from 1.33 million units sold last year.