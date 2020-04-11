Action ordered against illegal production of hand sanitisers

The Sindh Excise Department has found irregularities, including the use of rectified spirit and ethanol, in the manufacturing of hand sanitisers, and the director general excise and narcotics control has ordered a crackdown to check them.

Officials said that reports had received by DG Excise Shoaib Siddiqui regarding the illegal use of rectified spirit and ethanol in the manufacturing of hand sanitisers, and he had ordered an investigation.

During the process, the officials said, the investigators found the reports to be true, upon which the director general had ordered taking action against the manufacturers involved in the crime.

They added that a letter was also moved from the DG excise office to the director excise and narcotics control department, Karachi, and the directors of excise, taxation and narcotics control departments, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad.

The letter was moved through the deputy director headquarters, excise, Sindh.

The letter reads that, “I am directed to refer to the subject noted above and to state that it is learned that a number of locally manufactured hand sanitisers are available for sale.

“It is pointed out that rectified spirit cannot be used without the permission of the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department and presently no business entity in the private sector holds such permission.

“You are therefore advised to direct your field staff to remain vigilant identify and cap the areas of possible illegal sale of rectified spirit if any.

“They may further be directed to highlight from where the rectified spirit is being procured whether it is brought from other Provinces or it is being leaked within the Province of Sindh in manufacturing of hand sanitiser and if any such usage is identified legal action shall be initiated against them under intimation to this Directorate General (Excise & Taxation) Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Sindh Karachi.”

Another letter, moved from the excise headquarters with a subject “Sale of illicit liquor during lockdown due to coronavirus”, reads: “I am directed to refer to the subject noted above and to state that in the past untoward incidents happened because of the sale of illicit liquor especially during the closure of licensed liquor shops in the Holy Month of Ramadan and etc.

“Therefore, due to lockdown on account of coronavirus pandemic, all liquor licensed shops of the Province of Sindh are closed and it is high time of production, sale and consumption of illicit liquor which has claimed many precious lives in the past.

“Hence being vigilant is the need of the day, as such the field staff may be advised to remain vigilant and mobilize their resources to unearth the culprits involved in the manufacturing, sale and consumption of illicit liquor and concrete action be taken against such elements.

In this regard no lethargic approach shall be tolerated and in case any incident is reported the concerned officers and officials shall be held responsible for the same.”