Upcoming NZ cricket assignments in doubt

AUCKLAND: In the wake of the ongoing global crisis, New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White has admitted that the upcoming cricket assignments for the men’s and women’s teams seem doubtful.

New Zealand are currently following a four-week nation-wide lockdown that has put a stop to all cricket in the country much like the rest of the world. Last month, the men’s team had to cut short their tour of Australia after just one match and with the current situation still not in control, upcoming tours also look highly unlikely.

“Clearly, this situation is extremely disappointing for everyone involved in sport but, given the bigger picture, and the terrible toll COVID-19 is taking worldwide, we need to look after not only our own people but the greater community good,” White said on Friday.

The men’s team was expected to tour Netherlands, Scotland, Ireland and West Indies in June and July, but those assignments could be affected. White also confirmed that the women’s tour of Sri Lanka slated for later this month has been postponed.

“Cricket in New Zealand has been fortunate in that we were very much at the end of our home summer programme when this crisis struck,” added White. “However, with the lockdown now in full force, we’re mindful of the difficulties facing our cricket community.

“Our current focus is very much on ensuring the future sustainability of cricket in New Zealand. We look forward to recognising and congratulating our outstanding players, officials, volunteers, coaches and administrators for the 2019-20 season in a fitting way, despite the restrictions and limitations of the current climate,” White said.