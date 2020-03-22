Farmers advised to eliminate weeds from maize crop

FAISALABAD: Farmers have been advised to take appropriate measures to remove weeds from Baharia maize crop to get better yield.A spokesman of the agriculture department said on Saturday that presence of weeds in Baharia maize fields is causing 20- to 40 percent low production.

Weeds not only absorb nutrients of the crop plants but also provide suitable environment to pests. Therefore, farmers should take immediate steps to remove weeds from the maize crop, he advised.

Power shutdown notice: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued power shutdown notice for Sunday (today) due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines. According to the schedule, power supply from Islamia Park, Haq Baho, Sant Singh Road, Cardiology-1, Civil Line, DHQ and Tariqabad feeders from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 9am to 3pm while Ilyas Park, Lakkar Mandi, Sadhar, Data, Islampura, NIAB-II, Dhandra, Children Hospital, Afghanabad, Muhammadpura, Khalidabad, Liaqatabad, Jhang Road, Ali Housing, Bakkar Mandi, Sarshmeer, Jinnah, Sabzi Mandi, Attomic Energy, Kamal Abad, Sheikh Colony, Nazim Abad, Kausarabad, Gardana, Gulberg, Gulfishan, Tahirpura, PAF, NIAB, Judgewala and Al-Rehman feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Bhowana, Mangoana, Khannuana, Anayat Ali Shah, Jame Abad, Taja Beerwala, Minara, Ahmednagar and Bukharian feeders emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Aminpur, new Langrana, Gatti, Khurdpur, 29 Mor, Chiniot Road and Chiniot Power House feeders originating from 132-KV Aminpur grid station will observe shutdown from 9am to 1pm on Sunday (toady). Similarly, electricity supply from Rasiyana feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station will also remain suspended from 9am to 5pm.