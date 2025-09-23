Harris Dickinson recalls on-set humiliation by senior actor

Harris Dickinson reflects on on-set humiliation by senior actor

Harris Dickinson has broken his silence on the actor who insulted him during one of early career work.

In 2023, the Babygirl actor gave an interview to The Times, in which he admitted to having a "chip on my shoulder" in early years of his career because of his background.

"I felt like nobody came from where I came from," he claimed, before recalling "an experience of an older actor on set."

"I won’t say who it is and I really want to, because he’s a w--ker. But we did a film and he was old school, middle to upper class, had done the rounds, TV, theatre," he said. "He wanted to play a game. The idea was that he would embody someone in the room and people would ask questions to try and work out who it was."

As the game went on, the undisclosed actor was asked "what food are you?", to which he responded "fish and chips". To the question "what TV show are you?", the answer was apparently "Love Island".

While talking about his feelings, the Beatles biopic actor said, “He humiliated me in front of all of these other actors and it’s difficult for that not to affect you, especially if you’re young.”

Following that admit in a recent interview by the same outlet, the topic was brought up again with the interviewer this time insisting on Dickinson name the star.

The interviewer suggested a name, the Harry Potter star, Ralph Fienness.

Dickinson, however, immediately shoot down the suggestion saying, “Ralph’s a sweetheart.”

After that the interviewer named Robert Lindsay, Triangle Of Sadness actor responded, “F--k! I’ve been caught.”

And when the reporter asked if that meant the My Family star was the actor in question, Dickinson apparently didn’t really answer.

The two actors acted performed alongside each other in the 2019 Maleficent sequel Mistress Of Evil, in which Angelina Jolie played the iconic Disney villain and Elle Fanning portrayed Princess Aurora.

Dickinson took over the role of Prince Philip from Brenton Thwaites, while Lindsay played his on-screen dad King John.