Pakistan beat Sri Lanka to seal unbeaten Commonwealth Beach Handball title

KARACHI: Pakistan clinched the inaugural Commonwealth Beach Handball Championship 2025 title on Monday, defeating Sri Lanka in the final to seal an unbeaten run that marked a historic moment for the sport of handball in the country.
In the championship decider, Pakistan overpowered Sri Lanka 2–0 with set scores of 26–18 and 28–12, showcasing both attacking flair and defensive resilience. The triumph in Kulhudhuffushi City completed a flawless campaign for the green shirts, who won every match from the group stage to the final.
Pakistan began their journey in emphatic style, outclassing archrivals India 2–0 in their opening match. They followed with victories against Maldives, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and Bangladesh in the group stage to secure a place in the semifinal. On Sunday, Pakistan eased past Bangladesh once again to book their spot in the final.
The hero of the final was Muhammad Shahid Bashir, who delivered a standout performance and was named Player of the Match. His contribution proved decisive in securing Pakistan’s first international beach handball crown.
In the bronze medal playoff, host nation Maldives gave their fans something to celebrate by defeating Bangladesh and claiming third place.
The inaugural Commonwealth Beach Handball Championship concluded with Pakistan standing tall as its first-ever champions.
Gold – Pakistan (Unbeaten champions)
Silver – Sri Lanka
Bronze – Maldives
