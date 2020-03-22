close
Tue Mar 24, 2020
March 22, 2020

Seven miners killed in Degari coalmine

ISLAMABAD: At least seven miners were killed and two others injured in gas suffocation inside a coalmine at Degari area of Balochistan on Saturday.

The incident took place when miners were working in a coalmine filled with poisonous gas in Degari mines area early this morning, a private news channel reported while quoting the official sources as saying.

The incident took lives of seven ill-fated miners, three of whom belonged to Quetta and Maich areas.

