Seven miners killed in Degari coalmine

ISLAMABAD: At least seven miners were killed and two others injured in gas suffocation inside a coalmine at Degari area of Balochistan on Saturday.
The incident took place when miners were working in a coalmine filled with poisonous gas in Degari mines area early this morning, a private news channel reported while quoting the official sources as saying.
The incident took lives of seven ill-fated miners, three of whom belonged to Quetta and Maich areas.
