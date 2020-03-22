Shopping malls, markets closure for two days notified

LAHORE : The Punjab Home Department has directed all markets, shopping malls and restaurants to remain closed to contain pandemic of corona virus.

According to a notification issued by Home Department on Saturday, shopping mall and markets will remain closed with effect from 9pm Saturday to Tuesday 9am to make social distancing so that people could be saved from devastating effects of corona virus. To restrict people from social gatherings, the Punjab Home Department imposed Section 144 in the province to tackle the spread of coronavirus. Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Ali Agha made it clear that pharmacies, clinics, dispensaries, stores, bakeries, tandoors, milk shops, auto-workshops, chicken and meat shops, shops of vegetables and patrol pumps will remain open to provide things of daily usage for the welfare of people. This decision was taken after taking into account the increasing number of cases of coronavirus in Punjab and the country as well.

The Punjab government has already banned gatherings at shrines and public places. Entry to parks, zoos and other recreational has already been close for public. The government also had closed all educational institutions in the province and the teaching staff was also not permitted to go to schools, colleges and universities to contain spread of coronavirus.

Our correspondent adds: Lahore police arrested 315 persons for violation of Section 144 imposed by Punjab government in the wake of impending coronavirus and for overcharging for masks and sanitizers.

Totally 97 cases were registered on violation of Section 144 and overcharging on facemasks and sanitizers. City division police arrested 87, Cantt division 75, Civil Lines division 54, Sadr division 37, Model Town 2, Iqbal Town division 39 accused.