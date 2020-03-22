2,211 drivers without licences fined during two months

Islamabad : Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined 2,211 amateur drivers during the last two months for driving cars and motorbikes without licences, a police spokesman said.

He said that TP is also endeavoring to maintain exemplary traffic system in the city and check those involved in negligence on roads.

He said that 2,211 persons were fined for driving bikes and cars without licenses during the last two months and the sole purpose was to maintain traffic discipline in the city.