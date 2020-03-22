Punjab govt makes comprehensive arrangements to prevent coronavirus in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi : Minister for Literacy and Informal Education, Punjab Raja Rashid Hafeez has said that comprehensive arrangements have been made to prevent Corona in Rawalpindi District and a plan has been made keeping in view the ground facts. He said health authorities are fully functional and all available resources will be used to deal with any potential situation and the public should adopt maximum precautions in the current situation.

Minister expressed these views while chairing a meeting in the Deputy Commissioner's office to review the arrangements for dealing with the Corona virus. Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (retd) Anwarul Haq, Member National Assembly Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, Vice-Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Dr Muhammad Omar, Health and Police officials attended the meeting.

Punjab Minister for Literacy and Informal Education Raja Rashid Hafeez said that quarantine centers are fully functional for 1,200 people in Rawalpindi and quarantine centers will be operational soon for another 1800 people. He said that the best way to protect Corona is to be cautious and to take maximum precautions in the current situation when Rawalpindi is safe from Corona. He said that unnecessary visit of public places should be avoided and the precautions announced by the Punjab and federal government should be implemented.

Provincial Minister for Literacy and Informal Education Raja Rashid Hafeez said details of the equipment and other medical facilities have been obtained from all hospitals to deal with any emergency situation and the government will ensure that all financial resources are provided.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq said the administration is on high alert and arrangements are being made to deal with Corona under a comprehensive plan.

He said that strict screening of all passengers coming from overseas at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport is being carried out and the government policies in this regard are being fully implemented.

Vice Chancellor of his Medical University Dr Muhammad Omar said that the Corona virus has spread to 190 countries and the number of deaths has exceeded eleven thousands. He said that in Pakistan too the number of patients affected by virus has reached close to 500. In this situation it is necessary to take precautionary measures and keep yourself and your family safe from Corona.

Later, the provincial minister of literacy and informal Raja Rashid Hafeez also visited the quarantine Center at Fatima Jinnah Women's University where he was given a detailed briefing on the arrangements.