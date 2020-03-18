NAB barred from harassing Shaukat Basra

The Lahore High Court Tuesday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) not to harass Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Shaukat Basra with respect to an inquiry against him.

A counsel representing Basra submitted that the NAB had been holding an inquiry into his assets and issuing him call-up notices. He said the petitioner had been fully cooperating with the investigators but there was an apprehension that the bureau could arrest him. He asked the court to restrain the NAB from harassing the petitioner since he had been extending his full cooperation in the investigation. A two-judge bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi directed the NAB prosecutor to submit reply to the petition by the next week. —Correspondent