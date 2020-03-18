Sanitising facilities to be set up in all factories

LAHORE:Punjab Industrial Estates Development & Management Company (PIEDMC) has initiated a campaign in which hand sanitiser facilities will be placed in all factories and compulsory hand washing would implemented before entering any premises.

This is being done to safeguard workers and managerial staff in the fight against coronavirus. Presently more than 2,000 factories are working in all seven industrial estates with approximately 250,000 workers. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by PIEDMC Chairman Syed Nabeel Hashmi. Shahzad Azam, President BOM-SIE, and Arif Qasim, President BOM-QIE, and representatives of all industrial estates attended the meeting and resolved to enforce measures against the epidemic.

Meanwhile, conveners of the Standing Committees of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry have appreciated the LCCI for suggesting precautionary measures to the government and creating awareness about the epidemic. LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, who presided over the meeting, said that when the initial cases of coronavirus were reported in China, the chamber had urged the government to take preventive measures, conduct through screening of travellers and establish special desks with equipped medical teams at all airports. He said the government deserved appreciation for responding quickly to the pandemic and taking effective measures.

Concern: PPP Punjab General Secretary Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmad has said reported cases of the coronavirus in Lahore are a warning of a dangerous human tragedy. In a statement, he said 6,000 people returning from Iran could cause a major tragedy in Punjab. He said young doctors and paramedics had refused to work, because of unavailability of prevention kits and the strike exposed government’s insufficient measures regarding dealing the outbreak. He demanded the government inform the people instead of hiding the facts of the virus, and young doctors should also fulfill their duties.