Coronavirus: Six Surrey cricketers self-isolating

LONDON: Six Surrey cricketers are self-isolating as a precautionary measure related to the COVID-19 outbreak, Surrey Cricket said on Tuesday while not revealing the names of the players.

“While not all six have reported symptoms, close proximity means that they have all been instructed to stay at home this week. The six players will not be named at this point. The rest of the squad will continue to train in the marquee, gym and Ken Barrington Centre at The Kia Oval,” Surrey said in a statement.

Surrey, who had recently cancelled their pre-season trip to Dubai, will continue to prepare for their pre-season fixtures - including the match against Sussex which is scheduled to start on April 2.

Meanwhile, the international players are set to re-join the team for training next week. Sam Curran, Ben Foakes and Ollie Pope have returned from Sri Lanka following the cancellation of the two-Test series while Jason Roy is returning from his stint in the PSL.