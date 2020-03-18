Coronavirus: Isolation centers for prisoners made in Punjab jails

LAHORE: An awareness campaign about preventive measures against coronavirus has been escalated in all prisons across the province. DIG Prisons and Superintendent Prisons are ensuring implementation of precautionary measures. In every prison, four temperature guns are being provided through which temperature of all visitors to jails along with officials working in jails is checked. If a prisoner has coronavirus symptoms, he will be immediately sent to district hospital concerned or kept in a quarantine centre. In every prison a separate coronavirus centre is being set up. Prisoners are being provided with soap and masks. Medical officers along with paramedical staff are examining jail officers.