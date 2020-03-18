close
Wed Mar 18, 2020
ICC T20: World Cup 2020 to go ahead as scheduled

March 18, 2020

KARACHI: International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced that it was planning for the ICC T20 World Cup to go ahead as scheduled. The tournament is scheduled to take place this year from October 18 to November 15 at seven venues across Australia. “In response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Local Organising Committee is monitoring the situation closely with relevant authorities, and will continue to do so,” the ICC announced.

