Man dies of electrocution

A man was electrocuted to death in Dhani Bukhsh Goth on Tuesday, the Sachal police said. The man was taken to a hospital after he fell unconscious where doctors pronounced him dead. He was identified as 28-year-old Aslam, son of Yousuf. The police said that deceased was doing some electrical work at his home when he received an electric shock.

Meanwhile, a man died after he was hit by a train in the Bin Qasim Railway police station remits. The police said that deceased was trying to cross the railway track when the train hit him and he died on the spot. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and later moved to a morgue for identification.