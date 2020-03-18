Two friends among three killed in road accidents

Three people lost their lives and another was injured in two separate traffic accidents on Tuesday.

In the first accident, two friends died and their third friend was critically injured on the Liaquatabad Flyover. Rescuers reached the scene and transported the victims to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

According to police, the victims were friends and they were residents of Liaquatabad No. 4. The deceased were identified as 25-year-old Zain Ali, son of Shahid Ali, and Usman, 22, son of Rafaqat Shah, while the injured as Rafay Aslam.

Police said some witnesses told them that the victims, who were riding on a motorcycle, were trying to pass between two trailers. However, other witnesses said a speedy dumper hit their motorcycle.

Police said they were finding the CCTV footage to ascertain the actual cause of the accident. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.

In the second accident, 55-year-old Ejaz, son of Wahid Bukhsh, was killed in Phase VI, Khayaban-e-Shaheen, according to the Gizri police. The body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. The police said the deceased was a resident of Korangi and was killed when an unknown vehicle hit him.