Coronavirus threat divides traders over polls

MANSEHRA: The fear of coronavirus divided the traders as to whether to hold elections as per schedule or postpone it as a precautionary measure in the prevailing situation.

The development came following the president of interim body constituted by traders held a news conference here on Tuesday. The body announced postponement of the elections scheduled to be held on April 6. “After consultation with the deputy commissioner, we announce the postponement of our elections for an indefinite period owing to the emergency in the country and the outbreak of coronavirus in our district,” Mohammad Shakeel Awan, the president of interim body, told reporters.

Accompanied by office-bearers of interim body, Awan said that schools had already been closed down and it was being expected that the government would restrict Friday congregations in the country. He said that in such a situation the traders’ elections couldn’t be held according to the schedule issued last month.

However, Mohammad Fayyaz Sulheria, the chairman of election commission formed by traders, told reporters that polls would be held as per schedule. “We have finalised our programme and go with it as owner or holder of each shop could exercise his vote alone and would not mingle with others,” Sulheria said, adding that they would ensure implementation of safety measures against the coronavirus during the balloting. The chairman said that traders would cast vote for central and six of 15 wards as the rest were already elected unopposed.