60 expats cleared of coronavirus

TOBA TEK SINGH: District Health Authority (DHA) chief executive officer Dr Mumtaz Ahmed Monday said all 60 expatriates, who came back from coronavirus-affected countries, were cleared of the virus. Talking to reporters, Dr Mumtaz said the expatriates, who came back from Iran, China and Italy, underwent screening tests under the supervision of a team of medical experts.

He said five ventilators had been made functional at the DHQ hospital and one ventilator was reserved for coronavirus patients. On Sunday, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar visited Rajana Sarwar Foundation hospital where he was told that no ventilators were functional at any government hospitals.

FAKE GOLD COINS SELLERS DECEIVE MAN: A man was deprived of Rs 790,000 by two fake gold coins sellers on Monday. According to Gojra Sadar police, Mian Muhammad Bakhsh of Matiari (Sindh) was contacted by two swindlers, who offered him to buy antique gold coins from them. They told him that they recovered the coins during the excavation of earth from Gojra Chak 95/JB. He said the swindlers gave him gold coins and received Rs 790,000 from him. He said when he reached Gojra and got the coins checked from a jeweler all the coins were found fake. Police are investigating.