SHC judge hearing Khursheed Shah’s bail case recuses

SUKKUR: Justice Zulfiqar Sangi on Monday recused himself from the Sindh High Court Sukkur bench hearing the bail application of PPP leader and MNA Syed Khursheed Shah in

Rs1.23 billion corruption case. Khursheed Shah's counsel Raza Rabbani pleaded the SHC bench to grant bail of his client. After dissociation of Justice Zulfiqar Sangi, the bench has become incomplete and needs to be reconstituted on March 24. Justice Amjad Ali Sahitto remarked that after the constitution of the new bench, the bail application of Khursheed Shah would be heard on daily basis. Haq Nawaz Talpur, the co-counsel of Khursheed Shah, told the media that Justice Sangi used to be a PPP lawyer and he dissociated himself from hearing the case of PPP leader Khursheed Shah for reasons of propriety.