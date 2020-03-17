close
Tue Mar 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
March 17, 2020

Multan Police remove wedding tent

National

 
March 17, 2020

MULTAN: New Multan police Monday removed a wedding function tent under coronavirus advisory regulations. On a tip-off, New Multan police reached Block V of New Multan Colony where wedding tents were installed for a marriage.

TOBA TEK SINGH: District Health Authority CEO Dr Mumtaz Ahmed Monday said all 60 expatriates, who came back from coronavirus-affected countries, were cleared of the virus. Dr Mumtaz said expatriates, who came back from Iran, China and Italy, underwent screening tests.

Latest News

More From Pakistan