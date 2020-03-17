Multan Police remove wedding tent

MULTAN: New Multan police Monday removed a wedding function tent under coronavirus advisory regulations. On a tip-off, New Multan police reached Block V of New Multan Colony where wedding tents were installed for a marriage.

TOBA TEK SINGH: District Health Authority CEO Dr Mumtaz Ahmed Monday said all 60 expatriates, who came back from coronavirus-affected countries, were cleared of the virus. Dr Mumtaz said expatriates, who came back from Iran, China and Italy, underwent screening tests.